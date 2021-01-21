'Anyone Else Feel Like They Just Lost 280 Pounds?'

(Newser)
–
"So that's what it feels like when you're not grinding your teeth." So declared an upbeat Seth Meyers on Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president. Meyers took some time stressing the phrase "former President Trump." He "concluded his remarks at this morning's send-off at Joint Base Andrews by telling the crowd, quote, 'We'll see you soon,'" the Late Night host said of Trump. His punchline: "'We were about to say the same thing,' said the Southern District of New York." More from late night:
- Still on Trump's exit, Meyers said it was "a little like getting rid of the last guy at a party," per the New York Times. "You spent four years yawning and stretching, and hinting that he should get out, and when he finally leaves, it is a relief, until you remember you still have to clean up all his puke and he, like, puked everywhere."
- For Late Show host Stephen Colbert, "it's like we've been on a ship that's been in a storm for four years, and we just stepped onto dry land." "It's so nice to have a president with a soul again," he added. "The previous one sold his to the devil and didn't even get Georgia out of the deal."
- "I have to imagine this is what it feels like when the oncologist calls and tells you the tumor is benign," remarked Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding the country had "just barely" survived the Trump presidency. But "today this country showed the world that there is no MyPillow large enough to smother our democracy," he added, per the Times. "I don't know about America yet, but I feel great again."
- "The Trump administration is over and we finally have a brand-new very old president!" declared an optimistic Samantha Bee on Full Frontal. "After four years of struggling just to slow down Trump's malicious agenda, Democrats are in an unimaginable position: We can finally do things that help people." She noted the new administration could be on track to "cut poverty in half."
- "Today Canada wrapped us in a foil blanket while Mexico offered us soup,” joked Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "Sure, the GPS took us on some crazy back roads for the last four years, but now we're back on Main Street, and we can tell people we were lost," he added. "Seriously, anyone else feel like they just lost 280 pounds?"
- James Corden said he'd been moved by President Biden's "incredibly powerful" speech, stressing the importance of democracy and unity. "Democracy prevailed but the game definitely went into overtime," the Late Late Show noted. Later, Corden joked that Trump heard the word unity and thought, "Is that that girl I paid off at that strip club in Reno? Oh, no, that was Destiny, that's right."
