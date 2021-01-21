'Anyone Else Feel Like They Just Lost 280 Pounds?'

(Newser) – "So that's what it feels like when you're not grinding your teeth." So declared an upbeat Seth Meyers on Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president. Meyers took some time stressing the phrase "former President Trump." He "concluded his remarks at this morning's send-off at Joint Base Andrews by telling the crowd, quote, 'We'll see you soon,'" the Late Night host said of Trump. His punchline: "'We were about to say the same thing,' said the Southern District of New York." More from late night:



Still on Trump's exit, Meyers said it was "a little like getting rid of the last guy at a party," per the New York Times. "You spent four years yawning and stretching, and hinting that he should get out, and when he finally leaves, it is a relief, until you remember you still have to clean up all his puke and he, like, puked everywhere."

For Late Show host Stephen Colbert, "it's like we've been on a ship that's been in a storm for four years, and we just stepped onto dry land." "It's so nice to have a president with a soul again," he added. "The previous one sold his to the devil and didn't even get Georgia out of the deal."

