Post: Army 'Falsely Denied' Flynn Brother Was on Capitol Call

There's no sign that Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn shares the extreme views of his brother, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, but the military still denied for days that he was in the room for a Jan. 6 call in which the Capitol Police pleaded with reluctant officials for help, reports the Washington Post. Charles Flynn is the Army's deputy chief of staff. In the weeks before the Capitol riot, his older brother spouted QAnon conspiracy theories and urged Trump to declare martial law to "re-do" the election he lost. At a rally the day before the riot, he urged Trump supporters to dispute the election result. In a statement to CNN, Charles Flynn said he entered the room after the call began and left early because he believed a decision on activating the National Guard was imminent and he needed to be in his office to assist.

Insiders tell the Post that during the call—which happened after rioters had breached the Capitol—Capitol and DC police officials were stunned when Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt said he didn't like the "visual" of deploying troops ti the Capitol. But there is no sign that Flynn carried out his duties "in any manner that was influenced by his brother," the Post notes. Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who stepped down with the change in administration, says he is "an officer of an incredibly high integrity." "This guy has given a lot to this country," McCarthy says. "It is incredibly awkward for this officer every day for what is going on with him and his brother, but he puts his head down in, and he is locked in to serve the Constitution." Army officials declined to comment on whether Flynn spoke during the call, or on why they initially denied his involvement.