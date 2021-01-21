Amanda Gorman's Fans Make Her Books Bestsellers

(Newser) – Amanda Gorman has two books coming out, but not until September. After the poet's performance at President Biden's inauguration Wednesday, they went to the top of a bestseller list anyway. "I am on the floor," Gorman tweeted. "My books are #1 and #2 on Amazon after 1 day!" The upcoming titles are The Hill We Climb and Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, the Guardian reports. Her new fans include former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Calling the reading "just stunning," Clinton tweeted, "She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait." In an interview Wednesday night, Gorman, 22, said: "I'm the daughter of Black writers. We're descended from freedom fighters who broke through chains and change the world. They call me." (Gorman had said she wouldn't sidestep the attack on the US Capitol.)