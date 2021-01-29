Democrats Dumbfounded by Greene's Committee Seat

(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "appalled" to learn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who once endorsed executing the speaker, was appointed to the House Education Committee. "What could they be thinking?" Pelosi said of Republican House leaders on Thursday, per Politico. "Or is thinking too generous of a word for what they might be doing?" She said the appointment showed "the disregard" GOP members have for the deaths of children in school shootings at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla.—events Greene has claimed were staged. And the speaker wasn't alone.



Committee chair Rep. Bobby Scott called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "explain how someone with this background represents the Republican party on education issues." He added the appointment was supposed to reflect members' "commitment to serving students, parents, and educators."

Some Sandy Hook parents are chiming in as well. Jake Tapper tweeted a statement from Mark Barden, father of Daniel Barden, and Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley, that reads in part, "Having a Sandy Hook and Parkland denier on the House Education and Labor Committee is an attack on any and every family whose loved ones were murdered in mass shootings."

Fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Greene should be denied the privilege of serving on any committee, calling her a "Republican In Name Only," per Politico. The outlet reports freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace has also criticized Greene in private.

