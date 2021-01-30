(Newser) – The backlash against new GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues, with a Democratic colleague now ditching her office near Greene's. "A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway," Rep. Cori Bush, also a freshman congresswoman, posted Friday on Twitter. "She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety." Per the Guardian, the incident Bush is referring to took place on Jan. 13, when she says Greene's team harassed her in an underground tunnel linking congressional buildings, with one Greene staffer yelling at her: "Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter." "I've worked fast food," Bush told MSNBC on Friday night. "I've worked in child care. I've worked in health care. I've never been in a work environment like this before." Bush noted online that she's also calling for the "expulsion of members who incited" the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, insinuating she considers Greene to be part of that group.

Greene countered Bush's remarks with her own, showing a video she says was from the day in question. "She is lying to you. She berated me," Greene posted, also claiming that Bush had led a "Black Lives Matter terrorist mob" in St. Louis, Ky., last summer. An aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms to NBC News that Bush's office has been reassigned. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly set to meet with Greene on Monday to discuss the Bush incident, and perhaps others. The Guardian notes Greene—who has been accused of being a Sandy Hook and Parkland shooting denier, supporting online posts calling for the execution of Democrat leaders, and boosting various conspiracy theories—is unlikely to be expelled from Congress, as a two-thirds vote would be needed to make that happen, and Republicans make up just under half the seats. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)