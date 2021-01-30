(Newser) – On Saturday, in an online ceremony in Stockholm, the $100,000 Olof Palme human rights award will be bestowed upon the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, recognizing the BLM movement for its promotion of "peaceful civil disobedience against police brutality and racial violence," organizers say, per the BBC. But there's an even bigger prize that could be on the horizon, thanks to a Norwegian politician who's been impressed by the effects the movement has had worldwide. The Guardian reports that MP Petter Eide has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for the Nobel Peace Prize, noting that "they have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice."

Eide—who was also inspired by how the movement mobilized not just Black citizens of the US, but people of all races from nations around the globe—also made sure to push back on the assertion in right-wing circles that BLM protests in American cities had been plagued by violence. "Studies have shown that most of the demonstrations ... have been peaceful," he said. "Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counterprotestors." Any politician serving at a national level can put in a nomination for the esteemed award, and Eide got his in just under the wire—the deadline is Monday. The winner of the prize will be awarded in October, with the awards ceremony taking place in December. (Read more Black Lives Matter stories.)