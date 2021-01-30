(Newser) – A Japanese woman is being detained "on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body"—with the body being that of her own mother. Per the Guardian, cops say that 48-year-old Yumi Yoshino kept her mom's remains for about 10 years in a freezer in their once-shared Tokyo apartment, with local media reporting Yoshino was fearful she'd have to move out if word got out her mother had died. That eviction fear was realized earlier this month when Yoshino was kicked out for being behind in rent about $10,500. After she'd vacated the home, a cleaner discovered the body stuffed in a freezer in a closet, per the reports.

Police tell the Jiji Press the mother's body had been bent so it could be crammed inside the freezer, per the Straits Times. It was the name of the mother, believed to be about 60 when she died, that had been on the apartment's lease, Kyodo News reports. Yoshino was arrested Friday at a hotel in Chiba, about 30 minutes outside of Tokyo. Police say there were no visible injuries on the mother's body, per the BBC. An autopsy to determine when she died and how has proven inconclusive.