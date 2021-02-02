(Newser) – An aerobics instructor woke up Monday and dove into an exercise routine at her usual spot in front of a large, multilane road. In doing so, she accidentally recorded Myanmar's unfolding coup d'etat. In a video uploaded to Facebook, Khing Hnin Wai is seen performing a dance routine as "a convoy of black military vehicles speeds past her" toward the Parliament building in the capitol of Yangon, reports the Los Angeles Times. Many people realized something was amiss as they awoke in the capital on Monday. There'd been rumors of a coup, internet and phone services were down, and lines began to form at grocery stores as people raced to to get food, reports the Guardian.

Khing Hnin Wai just happened to be dancing to music that incorporated police sirens when the vehicles drove by, passing through a barricade of the 20-lane Yaza Htarni Road leading to Parliament. The road had been blocked off even as the instructor began her recording. She said it was "normal" for her to exercise in front of the road "when I wake up," and she posted earlier videos she'd recorded at the same spot, showing no military presence. She was in the middle of a dance routine when 12 black vehicles appeared behind her, moving toward the barricade in the road. Officials could be seen moving the barricade to allow the convoy to pass. If Khing Hnin Wai saw the vehicles, she didn't react. (More on the coup here.)