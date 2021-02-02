(Newser) – Several FBI agents were shot while serving a search warrant in a child exploitation case in Florida early Tuesday, with reports suggesting at least one agent has died. Police described an incident in Sunrise that began shortly after 6am, noting a suspect was barricaded inside a home, per NBC News. They described the scene as safe just after 9am but noted some residents were being asked to stay inside while the investigation unfolds. At least five agents were shot, and at least one, possibly two, died of injuries, the Miami Herald reports, citing a law enforcement source. The suspect is believed to have shot and killed himself, the Herald reports. Police said the agents were planning to seize the computer of a man suspected of possessing child pornography. (Read more shooting stories.)