Fitness Guru Jumps Line for Her COVID Shot

(Newser) – If there's one thing fans of high-profile fitness instructor Stacey Griffith can take solace in these days, it's that she is the rare celebrity who knows how to deliver an unqualified apology. "I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent action in receiving the vaccine," wrote the SoulCycle instructor on Instagram. "I made a terrible error in judgment and for that I am truly sorry." As her apology references, Griffith got into hot water over her COVID vaccination—specifically how she cut in line to get it. Coverage:

The shot: On Friday, the 52-year-old boasted in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had received the first dose of "Moderna magic" in Staten Island, reports the Washington Post. She also thanked a few people for helping her navigate the paperwork involved. The backlash was fast and furious, with critics wondering how and why a SoulCycle instructor jumped ahead of health care workers, seniors, teachers, etc., who are still waiting for their shots, per People. Fitness instructors are not supposed to be among those currently receiving shots in New York.

story continues below