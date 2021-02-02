(Newser) – Bloodshed among a sea of white in Pennsylvania, where three people ended up dead after a Monday morning dispute about snow shoveling. Plains Township Police say they responded to a call on West Bergh Street and found the bodies of James and Lisa Goy outside. CNN cites a press release from the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office that says James, 50, and his 48-year-old wife had been shoveling snow from their parking spots on the street onto the property of Jeffrey Spaide, 47. Spaide allegedly asked them to stop doing so and an argument ensued. Per the release, Spaide collected a handgun from his house then shot the couple outside at "close range." He then allegedly went back inside, fetched an AR-style rifle, and shot again at the Goys, "executing" the wounded couple, per Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker.

Police say that after arriving on the scene they heard a single gunshot emanate from Spaide's home and believe it it was the shot that killed him. "We can confirm that a pistol was used and a long gun, but we have not been able to yet confirm the type of long gun that was used," says Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, per WNEP. Luzerne describes the dispute about snow as a long-running one. "They're across the street from each other, and when they would remove snow they would throw it across the street at the other person's property," the Citizens' Voice quotes him as saying. The Goys leave behind a 15-year-old son with autism whose grandparents will now have custody.