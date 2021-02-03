 
Texas Amber Alert Seeks Tiny Horror-Film Villain

Friday goof seeking Chucky was sent out 3 times
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2021 12:12 PM CST

(Newser) – An Amber Alert sent to cellphones in Texas on Friday listed an unusual race under the description of the person suspected of taking a child—"Other: Doll." It seems the public safety department three times sent an alert asking Texans to be on the lookout for a suspect named Chucky, whose description synced with that of the evil doll who has been infamous since 1988 thanks to the Child's Play horror movies. He was listed as a 28-year-old with red hair and blue eyes wearing overalls and a striped shirt. His given measurements were a wee 3 feet, 1 inch and 16 pounds, and he was armed, naturally, with a knife.

KENS 5 reports that the alert indicated Chucky had kidnapped his cinematic son, the 5-year-old Glen who appeared in 2004's Seed of Chucky. See a screenshot of the alert here. The Guardian has this comment from the Texas DPS: "This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

