Woman Charged in Capitol Riot Asks If She Can Go to Mexico

(Newser) – Jenny Cudd is facing federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot, but she doesn't want it to interfere with her Mexico vacation. The Midland, Texas florist, whose bail conditions require her to seek a judge's permission for international travel, has asked if she can visit Riviera Maya, Mexico, for a four-day "work-related bonding retreat" later this month, CNN reports. Cudd has been charged with entering a federal building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. According to a court filing seen by USA Today, prosecutors took "no position" on the request, but permission has not yet been granted and it's not clear whether it will be.

story continues below

Cudd, a former mayoral candidate, boasted about taking part in the Capitol attack in a Facebook livestream from inside the building, the Washington Post reports. "We didn't vandalize anything ... but we did break down the, um, Nancy Pelosi's door and somebody stole her gavel." "I .... charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell, yes, I am proud of my actions," she said. Days before her arrest, she told local station NewsWest9 that she hadn't personally destroyed anything during the riot. "I’ve told everybody this: I would do it again in a heartbeat because I did not break any laws," she said. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)