House Set to Vote on Greene's Committee Assignments

(Newser) – Democratic leaders in the House are set to hold a vote Thursday on whether Republican newcomer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from her two committee assignments. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that his Republican counterpart, Kevin McCarthy, is not ready to remove Greene from her spots on the budget and education and labor committees, the Hill reports. “It is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Hoyer said in a Wednesday statement. "The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow."

Greene has garnered controversy for embracing far-right conspiracy theories and false claims of election fraud, as well as for a video that recently surfaced that shows her mocking a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida. Also, in 2018 and 2019, Greene indicated support for executing Democratic politicians in several social media posts, per CNN. “A member of this House is calling for assassinations. That’s the new precedent,” Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, said at a meeting Wednesday, per the Washington Post. “If that’s the standard that we remove people from committees, I’m fine with that.” (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)