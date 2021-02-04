Prosecutors Want Arrest Warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, is currently free on $2 million bail. But now prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Rittenhouse, who turned 18 in January, and are asking for another $200,000 to be added to his bail. The reason: They say he hasn't provided them with his current address. A notice mailed to his former Antioch, Illinois, residence in January was returned undeliverable and no forwarding address was provided, they say. His lawyer says Rittenhouse and his family are now living at a safe house with private security after they received death threats, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

But prosecutors say Rittenhouse violated bail by not updating his address. The teen's lawyer says he'll provide the judge with the current address under seal, and claims that prosecutors knew Rittenhouse had moved from Antioch when they approved the $2 million bail. He also says prosecutors denied an offer to provide the new address under seal, WISN reports; prosecutors say a judge will have to decide on that. "It is important to note that the $2 million came from a dubious Internet fundraising campaign, and the defendant and his family did not post any money toward that bond. As a result, the defendant is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions," an assistant DA writes in the filing, per Fox 6. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Rittenhouse has been appearing at court appearances virtually.