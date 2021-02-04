Awards Show Says Wallen Is Now Ineligible

(Newser) – Days ago, country star Morgan Wallen was on course for some big wins at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Now, after being caught on camera using a racial slur, he's not even eligible. The academy said Wednesday that Wallen—whose album Dangerous has been the Billboard No. 1 for three weeks—will not be involved in the 2021 ACM Awards and they "have made his management team aware of this decision," Variety reports. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," the statement said. Wallen was also dropped by his label and hundreds of radio stations after video surfaced of him using the N-word.

The ACM Awards will be held April 18. Morgan won Best New Artist at the Country Music Association Awards in November, but it's not clear whether the 27-year-old will be allowed to compete this year. The CMA said Wednesday that it is "removing his digital content from our platform" and will discuss additional measures with its board of directors. Wallen has apologized for his use of the "unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur." Sheryl Guinn, president of the NAACP Nashville, tells TMZ that she would like to meet Wallen to explain why the word shouldn't be used even when speaking to friends, as Wallen was. She says the conversation wouldn't be about condemnation, but about helping him learn why his actions were hurtful. She says Wallen could use his celebrity status to help educate others. (Read more country music stories.)