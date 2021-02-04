Former Police Officer Adam Coy Charged With Murdering Andre Hill

(Newser) – The former Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot Andre Hill within 10 seconds of encountering him has been indicted in Hill's death. Adam Coy, who was fired in December a week after the incident, was arrested and indicted on a murder charge as well as felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty, the Columbus Dispatch reports. "The grand jury found the truth: Andre Hill should not be dead," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said when announcing the indictment Wednesday night. Police were responding to a non-emergency call about a car engine being turned on and off when they came upon Hill at the entrance to the garage of a home at which he was an invited guest. Coy said he mistook the key ring Hill was holding for a gun; the unarmed Black man was also holding up his cellphone when Coy shot.

The dereliction of duty counts are for failing to turn on his body camera and for not warning his fellow officer that he believed Hill was dangerous, though Coy's attorney says he did the latter. Police also failed to render medical aid for several minutes as Hill lay dying, though they did handcuff him. Per the family's lawyer, an autopsy commissioned by the family determined Hill's life might have been saved had officers offered first aid immediately. Says Coy's lawyer, per ABC 6, "He feels terrible that his actions on duty caused a loss of life. Even though he was mistaken that he didn’t have a gun, that mistake was an honest belief, and it was reasonable based on the totality of the situation." 10TV rounds up other local reactions. Coy is jailed pending a Friday morning bond hearing. His attorney says he plans to plead not guilty that day, WCMH-TV reports. (Read more Andre Hill stories.)