Hunters Find Body Thought to Be Missing Woman's

Renee Rowland King, 42, hadn't been seen since November
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2021 9:55 AM CST

(Newser) – Hunters discovered a body in the South Carolina woods on Saturday that appears to be that of a missing woman. Renee Rowland King, 42, was reported missing last month, the State reports. A relative said she was last seen in late November, at a house near where the body was found. "The physical characteristics of this deceased woman are consistent with a missing Westminster woman who was known to stay at a home on Rufus Land Road," the coroner said in a statement. The spot is about six miles from the town of Westminster. An autopsy and tests will be conducted Monday to help identify the body. Oconee County sheriff's deputies have not determined whether the case is a criminal one. King also had been reported missing for a few weeks last summer, per WHNS. (Read more missing woman stories.)

