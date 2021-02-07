Aaron Rodgers Drops Surprise Engagement Announcement

(Newser) – After playing what's being regarded as one of the best seasons of his career, it should surprise few that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award for the third time. What surprised some was the other news he shared at Saturday's 10th annual "NFL Honors" show. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said, per CBS Sports. As news spread across Twitter and elsewhere about the surprise reveal, social media users began asking the most obvious question: Who's the lucky lady?

Much of the speculation immediately revolved around Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley amid recent rumors that the two have been dating. However, there was no immediate word out of the 29-year-old star and Rodgers, though he went on to thank his "fiancee" in the remarks, did not name her Saturday night. As Us Weekly notes, reports of the pair dating emerged not long after it was reported that Rodgers, 37, had called it quits with former race car driver Danica Patrick in July after two years. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)