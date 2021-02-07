Top GOP Trump Detractor Censured at Home

(Newser) – GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has been censured by the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming for her vote to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. The third ranking House Republican was one of only 10 members from her party to vote yes alongside every Democrat last month. The Wyoming Republican Party on Saturday formally censured Cheney in a document that accused her of voting to impeach despite the House neglecting to hold a "formal hearing or due process," per the AP. The censure documents also called on Cheney to resign, threatened to withhold future funding from her, and called on her to return all funds her 2020 reelection campaign received from any state or county party-affiliated groups, CNN reported. Cheney did not personally attend the proceedings.

However, she did release a statement once they concluded. "My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution,” she said, in part. The censure came days after Cheney survived a GOP vote in the House of Representatives, where her colleagues chose to maintain her leadership position (while also opting to defend controversial new congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green). In the run-up to her potential ouster from her job as no. 3 House Republican, Cheney repeatedly maintained she voted with her conscience when the House chose 232-197 to impeach Trump a second time. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said in defense of her vote. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)