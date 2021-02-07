Woman in Capitol Riot Video Allowed to Travel to Mexico

(Newser) – A Texas florist who was seen in a Facebook video taken from the US Capitol riot celebrating the siege on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office has been granted permission to travel to Mexico. US District Judge Trevor McFadden granted the request Friday, saying Jenny Cudd's pretrial services officer and prosecutors declined to oppose it, per the AP. The one-time Midland, Texas mayoral candidate called the four-day trip to Mexico's popular Riviera Maya tourist strip a "work-related bonding retreat." Judge McFadden noted in granting the request that Cudd had no criminal history and that there was no evidence she was a flight risk or posed a danger to others.

Whether that was the case last month—when Cudd has been indicted on five counts related to the Jan. 6 attack—remains to be seen. In a Facebook livestream taken from inside the building, Cudd reportedly boasted about taking part in the attack. "We didn't vandalize anything ... but we did break down the, um, Nancy Pelosi's door and somebody stole her gavel," she said. "I .... charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell, yes, I am proud of my actions." Days before her arrest, she told local station NewsWest9 that she hadn't personally destroyed anything during the riot. "I’ve told everybody this: I would do it again in a heartbeat because I did not break any laws," she said. Cudd was initially charged only with two misdemeanors but has since seen three felony counts added to the case against her. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)