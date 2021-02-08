Ariana Grande Now Has 20 Guinness World Records

(Newser) – Ariana Grande has an impressive 20 Guinness World Records to her name as of last week, when the 27-year-old broke the record for most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her single "Positions" did so on Nov. 7, her fifth song to ever do so, CNN reports. Guinness World Records lists all of her records here; some of the others include most followers on Spotify (female) with more than 54 million; the most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist with 11; the first solo artist to replace themselves at No.1 on UK singles chart for two consecutive weeks; and, thanks to her love of Pokemon, the most popular Eevee tattoo. Despite speculation that she might, Grande did not appear during The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday, Yahoo reports. (Read more Ariana Grande stories.)