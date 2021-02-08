Rapper Casanova in Hot Water Over 'Junebug Challenge' From Jail

(Newser) – TikTok dance challenges: fun, but apparently not OK to do from jail. Casanova found that out the hard way, according to TMZ. The rapper, jailed in New York on a gang-related racketeering charge, now faces discipline after a woman recorded him doing the "junebug challenge" during a video visit and then posted the video on social media. (The challenge involves dancing in odd locations; others have filmed themselves on the hood of a car or in a bathroom.) Recording videos and taking pictures during visits are prohibited at Westchester County Jail, and now his visit privileges have been yanked. He also faces disciplinary action for not wearing a mask during the visit.

"I am unaware of the specific allegations; however, this does appear to be a harmless infraction under the circumstances," his lawyer says. "These fellas are in prison, with no visits or meaningful contact with their loved ones. It is unimaginably difficult to keep your spirits and faith under such circumstances." But Westchester Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano tells the Journal News, "I'm happy to say we don't have a lot of issues with video visits because inmates know it's a privilege, not a right." (Read more TikTok stories.)