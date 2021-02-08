Off-Duty Cop Crashes Into Home, Faces DUI Charge

(Newser) – A Philadelphia police officer is facing multiple charges after crashing his car into a home, injuring both occupants and killing one of their dogs. Police say 27-year-old Gregory Campbell was driving drunk in northeast Philadelphia around 8:20pm Saturday when he lost control of his 2014 Dodge Dart, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The vehicle became airborne and slammed into the residence, pinning a 53-year-old woman. "Her husband was screaming that his wife was stuck underneath of the car and that he needed to move the car in order to get to her," neighbor Martin Brown tells WPVI. She was hospitalized in critical condition. The 45-year-old husband was hospitalized in stable condition and Campbell was treated for a head laceration.

story continues below

Campbell faces charges including DUI and aggravated assault. "The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality," she said. "The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia police officer is appalling. Police officers must be held to a higher standard—even while off-duty—and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place." It's not clear whether Campbell has been fired, the Washington Post notes. (Read more Philadelphia police stories.)