Brady Covers Nike Logo During Super Bowl Celebration

(Newser) – Tom Brady hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy for a record seventh time Sunday—but he wasn't so swept away by the moment that he forgot about his sponsors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared to cover up a Nike logo on his undershirt after he noticed it while taking questions on the podium, USA Today reports. The team's uniforms are made by Nike, which has a contract with the NFL, but Brady is a prominent endorser of Nike rival Under Armour. Observers called the brand-conscious move a "reverse Michael Jordan." After Team USA won gold at the 1992 Olympics, Nike endorser Jordan covered up the Reebok logo on his jacket, notes Yahoo Sports.