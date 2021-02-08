Online Model's Husband Sentenced to 16 Years

(Newser) – An Alabama judge rejected pleas for leniency from the victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter and sentenced former campus police officer and Army veteran William Jeffrey West to 16 years in prison Monday. West was convicted in November last year of reckless manslaughter in the death of his wife, Kathleen Dawn West, an online model who advertised herself as an exhibitionist. Shelby County Circuit Judge Bill Bostick told West that he had never accepted responsibility for his wife's death, the AP reports. Prosecutors said West killed his wife with a blow to the head from an absinthe bottle after a night of arguing and heavy drinking. Her partially nude body was found outside their Calera home in Jan. 2018. Defense lawyers argued that she had died in an accidental fall.

Prosecutors said West had argued with his wife—who went by the name "Kitty Kat West" online—over her drinking and her use of social media to promote her adult website, which charged subscribers $15.99 a month to see racy images, AL.com reports. During Monday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Daniel McBrayer called West "calculating." He said West, a trained crime scene investigator, had placed the absinthe bottle on top of his wife's cell phone and arranged the scene to make it look like she had been hit by a car. The couple's daughter, Logan West, urged the judge to free her father. "He has always been my shield against the world," she told the judge. "Please give me my father back as soon as possible." West, 47, has been in custody since his arrest three years ago and will get credit for time served.