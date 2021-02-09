(Newser) – Police say road rage may be to blame for the murder of a Yale grad student near the campus. Chicago native Kevin Jiang, who studied at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot to death Saturday night a few blocks from campus in New Haven, Conn., reports ABC News. Authorities are asking for the public's help in figuring out what happened to the 26-year-old. "We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act, that he, in fact, was targeted," says New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes. Chicago's WGN says police are investigating road rage as a possible motive, reporting that a black vehicle left the scene of the shooting following a collision with Jiang's vehicle.

A woman who lives nearby tells the New Haven Register that she heard two shots, followed by a pause, then at least five more shots. "When we finally looked outside, there was someone lying in the middle of Lawrence Street," she says. Jiang, who was in his second year of pursuing a master's degree, was pronounced dead at the scene. "The Yale community is grieving right now," said Yale President Peter Salovey on Monday, per ABC. "This is the loss of an extraordinary young man. He was committed to applying his talents to improving the world." Jiang, a former member of the Army National Guard, had gotten engaged just last month, per WGN. (Read more Yale University stories.)