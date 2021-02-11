Delta Jet Slides Off Snowy Runway

(Newser) – Firefighters had to help 77 passengers and crew members off a Delta Air Lines plane after it came off the runway amid snowy conditions in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. WPXI reports that it took several hours to get everybody off the Atlanta-bound Boeing 717 because it was slanted toward the nose, meaning slides could not be used. No injuries were reported. Officials say the aircraft "exited a taxiway" just before takeoff, but it's not clear whether snow was the cause, reports NBC. According to WPXI meteorologist Stephen Cropper, there was at least an inch of snow on the ground at the time of the incident and visibility was less than a mile. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)