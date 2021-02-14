Gorilla Glue Girl Won't Keep GoFundMe Haul

(Newser) – Tessica Brown, better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, will not be keeping the cash she raised on GoFundMe from sympathetic fans nationwide who opened their wallets along with their hearts as they watched her sticky saga unfold. Per TMZ, the 40-year-old from Louisiana will give away $20,000, the bulk of the funds she's raised thus far, to a non-profit called called the Restore Foundation. The organization provides reconstructive surgery to those who need but can't afford it worldwide and was started by Dr. Michael Obeng. Obeng is the surgeon who successfully restored Brown's hair after she swapped out a powerful adhesive for hairspray and was left with a hard shell on her scalp for weeks.

TMZ also reports that Brown will keep any funds over $20,000 to pay for the emergency room visit she made at home, and made famous in viral social media posts, before Obeng flew her to Los Angeles. The GoFundMe was originally to pay for wigs Brown intends to buy while she waits out the six weeks doctors told her she must go without applying any products whatsoever to her scalp as it heals. Brown told Entertainment Tonight she has since been contacted by Beyoncé's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, who's planned a trip to New Orleans to go shopping with her for wigs. (Read more gorilla glue girl stories.)