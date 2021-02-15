Vegan KitKat Is Coming, for Some

(Newser) – It looks like vegans will be able to snack on a KitKat bar in the near future—though vegans in America will have to wait. Switzerland's Nestle said Monday that a vegan bar, called KitKat V, will be be launched later this year as a test run in “several countries across the globe," though it did not specify which ones beyond Britain. In the US, KitKat is produced under a licensing agreement with Hershey's, and it was unclear when vegan versions would show up on American shelves. Nestle didn't spell out in its announcement the exact formula for the new treat, but it said it would “soon have a delicious plant-based option that delivers the perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love," per the AP.



