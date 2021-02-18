Determined to Get Her Shot, 90-Year-Old Hiked 6 Miles

(Newser) – Frances Goldman had been trying and trying to line up a coronavirus vaccination appointment, by phone and by computer. Her daughter and a friend were helping her look. Goldman had been eligible for the shots for a month and was running out of things to try, the New York Times reports. So when appointments became available Sunday, she wasn't going to let a little snow stop her, or even 10 inches of it. Hesitant to attempt the unplowed roads in her car, the 90-year-old took off on foot, wearing snow boots and carrying hiking poles. She walked three miles to Seattle Children's Hospital, received a shot, and walked three miles back home. Her second dose is scheduled for March. She's now a step closer to being able to hold her new great-grandson for the first time. "I hope that it will inspire people to get their shots," she says of her story.

"I have been calling to get an appointment anywhere, every morning, every afternoon, and often I've been online at night," Goldman said, per the Seattle Times. She called the state health department for help. "Nada. Nothing," she said. Goldman remembers the launch of polio vaccinations in the mid-1950s, and it was nothing like this. The polio drive "was done in a very organized manner," she said. This time, it's "completely unorganized." Goldman's daughter, Ruth, wasn't worried about the hike. Her mother had gone partway on a dry run the day before, and after getting a new hip last year, she was good to go. "She's someone who looks for solutions, not problems," said Ruth. Still, when it's time for her next appointment, her mother plans to drive. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)