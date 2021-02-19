Second Stepdaughter Makes Fashion Runway Debut

(Newser) – This has been an amazing week for Ella Emhoff, one of two people who call Vice President Kamala Harris "Momala." The 21-year-old "Second Stepdaughter" not only made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week, her knitwear collection made its debut at online shop Mall Thursday and sold out within hours, Washingtonian magazine reports. Emhoff, daughter of Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was signed by IMG Models after her gem-adorned Miu Miu houndstooth coat was a big hit at last month's inauguration. She is a senior and art major at Parsons School of Design, the AP reports.

Emhoff modeled three different looks for the Proenza Schouler label in the socially distanced New York Fashion Week presentation, the Guardian reports. "I definitely lost a little sleep the night before," Emhoff said in a conversation with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez released Thursday. "I mean I'm walking for the first time, I'm in a professional environment for the first time," she said, per CNN. "It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world." She also discussed her dreams of her own brand. "For a really long time when i was younger I wanted to be a designer," she said. "Then I took it a little more seriously, I started taking courses at Central Saint Martins over two summers ... It definitely exposed me to the intensity of design school." (Read more Ella Emhoff stories.)