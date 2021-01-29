(Newser) – In the days following President Biden's inauguration earlier this month, a talent agency has hit the jackpot. First IMG Models signed Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate who read her poem "The Hill We Climb" on Jan. 20. Now, the agency has tapped another "inauguration star": Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris. A rep for IMG confirms to CNN it has inked a contract with the younger Emhoff, who stunned onlookers at the inauguration in her gem-adorned Miu Miu houndstooth coat and wine-colored Batsheva dress—earning her an immediate label as "a style icon in the making." "It's not really about shape, size, or gender anymore," Ivan Bart, IMG Models president, tells the New York Times, stressing instead the concept of authenticity. "There's a cheekiness and a joy [Ella] exudes."

He adds that when he spotted Emhoff during the Jan. 20 ceremony, he thought, "Wow, she's communicating fashion." Bart—who says he started talking with Emhoff over the summer after noticing her style during the presidential primaries—also posted a pic of Emhoff on his Instagram, captioning the image: "My most favorite zoom call!" It's not terribly surprising that Emhoff knows clothes—she's a senior at the Parsons School of Design, where she's studying fine arts, specializing in textiles; she hopes to one day be a fashion designer, per the Guardian. The 21-year-old, who's done a little bit of modeling with a smaller agency, is excited for her new gig. "I've obviously got a bigger platform now, and I'm excited to share a lot of things I really care about, and do some good," she tells the Times. Much more on her one-of-a-kind style here. (Read more Ella Emhoff stories.)