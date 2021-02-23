Meek Mill Apologizes for Line About Kobe Bryant's Death

(Newser) – A reference to the death of Kobe Bryant in a rapper's track has drawn an objection from the NBA star's wife. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people. Meek Mill's "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)" includes the lyric "If I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant called the reference "extremely insensitive and disrespectful," the BBC reports. "I am not familiar with any of your music," she wrote, "but I believe you can do better than this." Mill's first reaction, in a since-deleted tweet, was "Expletive] ya feelings," per the Root. Mill, whose offstage name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, later reconsidered.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public," Mill tweeted. "Nothing I say on my page [is] directed to an internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving, change the subject!" In the same song, per USA Today, Lil Baby has a line that's a tribute: "Have a son, so I can name him Kobe/Daughter Gigi." Vanessa Bryant also posted a message of support from a WNBA player. "I'm sorry YOU and your GIRLS have to continually deal with S--- like this," Candace Parker told her, per Today.com. "It's not fair it's not right! We love you and I continually am in awe in your ability to take the high (road). So I will follow suit and say to everyone." (Read more Vanessa Bryant stories.)