(Newser) – Rep. Marie Newman, a freshman Democratic congresswoman from Illinois, has been going to bat to get an LGBTQ rights bill known as the Equality Act passed. Newman has shared that her daughter, "the strongest, bravest person I know," identifies as transgender. So Newman wasn't pleased when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—a vocal critic of the act—tried on Wednesday to delay the act from heading toward a vote. Newman directly answered Greene, whose office is across the hall from her own, with a symbol, per NBC News. "She believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil.' Thought we'd put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door," Newman said in a tweet, which included a short clip of her putting the blue, pink, and white flag right outside her office, facing Greene's.

story continues below

Later that evening, Greene responded to Newman with her own display. "Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms. Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door," Greene tweeted, showing herself putting up a sign that reads: "There are TWO genders: MALE and FEMALE. Trust the science!" The Washington Post notes the Equality Act, which would provide protections for the LGBTQ community on everything from housing and employment to jury service, isn't widely supported among GOPers, even moderate ones like Sen. Mitt Romney, on the basis it could put religious liberty at risk. Still, Congress members from both sides of the aisle slammed Greene for her response to Newman. "This is sad and I'm sorry this happened," GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted, adding: "This garbage must end." Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, meanwhile, called out Greene on her "science." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)