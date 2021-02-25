American Airlines Pilot Sees 'Missile Type of Thing'

(Newser) – Among the things you never want to hear a pilot say to air traffic controllers: "We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this—looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast." The transmission came Sunday from the pilot of an American Airlines jet over the northeast corner of New Mexico, reports the Arizona Republic. The airline has confirmed that the pilot of Flight 2292 from Cincinnati to Phoenix did indeed say that, but so far, there's no word on what the mysterious object might have been. Air traffic controllers saw nothing unusual on their screens, and the Pentagon says no military tests were being conducted in the vicinity at the time, per CBS News. The sighting took place about 1:19pm local time.

story continues below

The plane was about 400 miles from the military's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico at the time, though a range spokesperson says no tests were done on Sunday and "we never test in that area." The Holloman Air Force Base also is in the vicinity, and a spokesperson told the Republic they would look into the report but had yet to respond. The incident first came to light via the Deep Black Horizon blog run by Steve Douglass. "Do you have any targets up here?" the pilot asks air traffic control, before going on to describe what he saw. He mentions that the object went "right over the top of us" twice. The plane landed without incident in Phoenix, per AZFamily. (This site now has all the CIA's intelligence on UFO sightings.)