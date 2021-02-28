Canadians Will Begin Receiving Blank Postcards on Monday

(Newser) – Chances are that it’s been a while since someone sent you a postcard. But if you live in Canada, you can expect to receive one soon. And it will be blank. It’s all part of a plan to help Canadians stay connected during the pandemic, the CBC reports. Beginning Monday, Canada Post, the country’s main postal operator, will send postage-paid postcards to every residential address in Canada, amounting to about 13.5 million postcards, per News 1130. From there, Canadians are encouraged to “think of someone you’re close to but who has been farther away than you’d like. Then write them what you feel,” says Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger. The post cards can then be dropped into a mailbox or taken to a post office to be delivered for free.

Six postcard versions will be sent out, according to a Canada Post press release, “each one offering a simple message of love, appreciation, or thanks.” The version a household receives will be selected randomly. The postcard initiative is part of the Canada Post’s Write Here Write Now campaign launched in late 2020 to encourage Canadians to connect via letter writing. The CBC notes that traditional letter mail has dropped drastically in recent years, falling 55% since 2006. A single postal stamp in Canada costs about 84 cents. A Canada Post spokeswoman told the CBC she wasn’t sure how much the post card program would cost, but said that the infrastructure was in place to deliver them. (Read more Canada stories.)