Cat Is Returned to Owner After 15 Years

(Newser) – A cat that went astray 15 years ago has been reunited, older and maybe wiser, with its owner. Brandy, a brown tabby, was reunited Monday with the man who adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005, the AP reports. "It's amazing," said Charles, who did not want his last name used. "I saw her, I picked her up and she started to purr and it was very emotional," Charles said, adding, "I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her." Brandy was found Sunday in Palmdale, about 40 miles from where Charles lives in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. He said Brandy strayed only a few months after he adopted her. "She went outside in the afternoon to our backyard," he said. When it got dark and he went to bring her inside, she wasn't there. Charles drove around looking for her, checked animal shelters, and put up signs without any luck.

"I was very sad," he said. "I wanted her back because when I adopted her I made a moral obligation to take care of her for her life." He feared she had been killed by a car or a coyote. Charles went on with his life, moving to another place in the Valley and adopting two younger cats. Then on Sunday, he received a call from the Los Angeles County animal shelter in Palmdale and another from the company that made a microchip implanted in Brandy when she was adopted. Charles had changed his home phone but not his cellphone number, which was listed on the microchip. He went to Palmdale to look at Brandy, who was malnourished and weighed only 6 pounds. Her nails had grown long enough to wound her paws. Charles suspects that somebody found her as a kitten and that she must have become separated or run off several months ago. But she was the same calm, gentle, sweet cat he remembered.