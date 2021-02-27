5.3 Earthquake Rattles Alaska

(Newser) – Thousands of Alaskans felt the shaking Saturday when a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck eight miles northwest of Anchorage. The quake occured at a depth of 26 miles at Point MacKenzie. More than 2,700 people reported online that they felt it, the Hill reports, from locations including Anchorage. The quake was unusually large for the region, an official with the National Earthquake Information Center said. It was an aftershock to the 7.1 earthquake of November 2018, the Alaska Earthquake Center reported. The state had no reports of injuries or damage so far, per the Daily News, but crews were to begin visual inspections of bridges in the quake zone. Officials were not expecting a tsunami to result. "That was quite a shaker," a state agency tweeted. (Read more earthquake stories.)