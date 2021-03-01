After a Video Boast, Charges Over Chemicals at Capitol

(Newser) – A Texas man has been charged with spraying chemicals on a line of officers during the Capitol riot, and CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports that the suspect's own comments on video contributed to the arrest. Prosecutors say Daniel Caldwell, 49, of The Colony, sprayed some type of irritant on the officers. In a video that surfaced on the right-wing site Parler—you can see it via ProPublica—Caldwell speaks of the incident, reports CNN. "They sprayed us with pepper spray," he says of officers. "Kept spraying. I was like, 'Dude, do it again and we spray you back.' And he did. And I sprayed back, got like 15 of them." Caldwell is charged with assaulting federal officers, obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that authorities were investigating an unnamed assailant believed to have sprayed chemicals, possibly bear spray, on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and others. The 42-year-old officer later died at the hospital, though his cause of death remains under investigation. Caldwell has not been charged in Sicknick's death, and Politico notes that multiple rioters were believed to have deployed mace, pepper spray, bear spray, and other irritants during the riot. (One Capitol rioter called his ex-girlfriend a "moron," and she turned him in as a participant.)