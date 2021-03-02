City's Move on Gas Stations May Be a Forerunner

(Newser) – The city of Petaluma, Calif., has just done something no other city in the US has done, reports Gizmodo—it banned the construction of new gas stations. And coverage of the decision suggests Petaluma won't be alone for long as a shift continues toward electric cars. Coverage:

The city council unanimously approved the prohibition on new stations last week, reports the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, though it doesn't become official until a second reading on Monday. The city of 60,000 already has 16 gas stations over its 15 square miles, meaning residents don't have to drive more than five minutes or so to find a pump.

The measure prohibits existing stations from adding new pumps, but it also makes it easier for them to add electric charging stations or, further down the road, hydrogen fuel cell stations. “The goal here is to move away from fossil fuels, and to make it as easy as possible to do that,” says councilor D’Lynda Fischer. The city has an ambitious plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

