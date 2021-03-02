 
Crash Near Border Kills at Least 15

SUV carrying 27 people hit tractor-trailer in California
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2021 12:28 PM CST

(Newser) – Fourteen people died at the site of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning near the US-Mexico, when an SUV carrying 27 people slammed into a tractor-trailer filled with gravel. One person died later at a hospital, and another nine were hospitalized, Fox 13 reports. Three people were in intensive care in Palm Springs, per the Los Angeles Times. The accident took place along Highway 115, north of Holtville in Imperial County. Customs and Border Patrol officers are among those investigating at the crash site. "The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time," said the chief executive of El Centro Regional Medical Center, where many of the injured were taken. "This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department." (Read more car crash stories.)

