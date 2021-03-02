Chris Cuomo Hears About Not Covering His Brother

(Newser) – The Cuomo who's a CNN anchor obviously can't cover the barrage of accusations facing the Cuomo who's governor of New York. That would be wrong, commentators agreed on social media. But, they wondered, why has it been right until now? "Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother," Chris Cuomo told viewers Monday, the Hill reports. "And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment, withholding information about COVID-19 nursing home deaths, and threatening a state lawmaker, per USA Today. The governor was often a guest on his brother's show when things were going better for him politically, especially early in the pandemic. The tweets called out the explanation by Chris Cuomo. "Yeah obviously he can’t cover his brother," one tweet said, linking to a past video of him covering his brother.

"Why did this logic not obtain during the pandemic?" asked Megyn Kelly, a podcaster and former Fox News competitor. "Was Andrew not Chris’s brother then?" CNN has told its anchor to not cover the governor in the past but backed down last year as the coronavirus outbreak hit New York hard. "The situation CNN finds itself in illustrates why journalists should not deviate or make exceptions, even well-intentioned ones, from fairly well-established principles of journalistic ethics," said Scott Stroud of the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin. Jacqueline Jones, a journalism professor at Morgan State University, said Chris Cuomo had to have known before of the problem; she teaches her students about conflicts of interest, per the Guardian. “Too much of broadcast and cable news programming has blurred the lines between straight news, punditry and entertainment," she said. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)