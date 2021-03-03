Woman Charged in Death of Husband

(Newser) – Late last year, Janet Winbush joined in on the search for her missing husband, Deric Davis, whose body was later found wrapped in garbage bags and duct tape and placed under a deflated air mattress near the front porch of the couple’s Pittsburgh duplex. Now, Winbush is a suspect in his death, WPXI reports. Authorities on Monday charged Winbush, 50, with homicide and abuse of a corpse, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She turned herself into authorities on Tuesday. Earlier, she had told police that she stabbed Davis, 53, in self-defense during a fight. But those close to Davis aren’t buying the self-defense claim. “My brother was mild-mannered, he had all the friends in the world, he wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Davis’ sister, Stacey Davis tells WPXI.

story continues below

“He was just all around a good person. That self-defense she is claiming is a lie. She stalked him his whole life. She harassed him his whole life,” she said. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said that Davis lived with Winbush part time and that the couple, who had a daughter together, had a “tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship,” per the Post-Gazette. Relatives, including the daughter, told authorities that Davis planned to divorce Winbush, who they described as “aggressive and threatening.” Davis went missing in December. His family began searching for him. Winbush joined them, even calling hospitals to ostensibly try to locate him. After about two weeks, Davis’ brother reported him missing. Arriving at Winbush’s home, police noted an “overwhelming” stench of decaying flesh and found Davis’ body. (Read more Pittsburgh stories.)