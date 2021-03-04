2 Biting Words From Judge When Sentencing Former NFL Player

(Newser) – Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II can be described in "two words, and that is sexual predator," said the judge who sentenced the former tight end to 14 years behind bars Wednesday. Winslow, 37, was convicted of rape and other sexual offenses against five Southern California women since 2003; he was hit with the maximum sentence, the Washington Post reports. That sentence was expected after Winslow agreed to changes to a previous guilty plea. Four of the five victims spoke at the virtual sentencing hearing. "Playing the event over and over again shook every bone and nerve in my body," recalled one victim of her multiple testimonies against Winslow. She was 17 when he raped her at a party in 2003.

Another victim, a homeless woman raped by Winslow in 2018, said, "That man is not a good man. I don’t think you know how truly dangerous this man is." The judge told Winslow, per NBC San Diego, "you carefully selected your victims, those that were most vulnerable. We had Jane Doe number 1 who was 54, Jane Doe number 2 who was homeless, age 59, Jane Doe number 3 was 57 and Jane Doe number 5 was 77 years old and she was alone in a jacuzzi in a gym. The vulnerability of the victims was no accident." Winslow, son of Hall of Fame tight end and former San Diego Chargers star Kellen Winslow, said, "I have been advised by my lawyers not to speak right now, but I do plan in the future to tell my story." His lawyers argue he has been impacted by head trauma suffered during his 10-year football career. (Read more Kellen Winslow stories.)