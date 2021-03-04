Body Found in Grand Canyon

(Newser) – Rescue crews believe they've found the body of a Kentucky man missing for more than a week, 465 feet below the rim of the Grand Canyon. Evidence found with the body indicated they'd found John Pennington, 40, who entered the park Feb. 23, USA Today reports. A motorcycle was found nearby, the National Park Service said. The body was airlifted out of the canyon. Pennington's car was found abandoned last week near Yaki Point, per NBC. "That's an area that's normally closed to the public, and only shuttle buses are allowed permission to park," a Park Service spokesperson said. Hikers can pick up the South Kaibab Trail there, which leads deep into the canyon. Officials said it appeared Pennington's vehicle had towed a motorcycle that was no longer with the car when they found it. The case is being investigated by the Park Service and an Arizona medical examiner. (Read more Grand Canyon stories.)