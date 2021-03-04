Rioter Seen in Pelosi's Office Yells at Judge

(Newser) – A man charged with breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol exploded in anger during a hearing Thursday, forcing a recess. Richard Barnett, 60, was photographed at a desk in Pelosi's offce during the riot, a stun gun on his belt. The Arkansas man is also charged with stealing Pelosi's mail, the New York Times reports. Barnett, who wants to be released on bond, was appearing on video in Federal District Court in Washington. He began yelling as the judge set his next court date in May.

"They're dragging this out!" Barnett shouted. "They're letting everybody else out!" He yelled at his lawyers, as well as the judge, that it wasn't fair and that he didn't want to stay behind bars for "another month." Judge Christopher Cooper called a recess for Barnett to cool down, then told him he'd consider a new request to be released on bond, once his lawyers filed it. Barnett has pleaded not guilty, per the Democrat Gazette. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)