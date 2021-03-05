Dallas Police Officer Allegedly Ordered 2 Murders

(Newser) – In 2017, a 30-year-old Texas woman was murdered as was, in a separate incident, a 60-year-old man from the state. Four years later, a Dallas police officer has been arrested, accused of ordering hits on the two victims. Police say Bryan Riser, 36, paid other men $3,500 to kill the man, Albert Douglas, who was reported missing in Feb. 2017 and whose body has never been found, and $6,000 to kill the woman, Liza Saenz, whose body was found in the Trinity River shortly after gunshots were heard March 10 of that year. An anonymous tipster ultimately led police to three men who were arrested in Sept. 2017 for Saenz's murder, and in 2019, one of those men came forward to accuse Riser, who joined the police department in 2008, of ordering the hits, the Dallas News reports. Cellphone and squad car location data corroborated that account, police say.

story continues below

The man says Riser told him Saenz was an informant, but not much more is clear on why he would allegedly want the two people dead. Saenz's mother says her daughter knew Riser, but she didn't know the extent of their relationship. "More and more will come out," says the lawyer of one of the three men arrested in Saenz's murder (none of whom have yet stood trial, NBC DFW reports). "I’m not even sure Hollywood would buy the script to this whole thing." Riser, who was arrested Thursday, faces two counts of capital murder. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, but the police chief says the department is working quickly to terminate him. Prior to his arrest, he had been investigated by internal affairs multiple times for policy violations, and he was arrested in May 2017 on a misdemeanor count of family violence assault causing bodily injury involving his girlfriend. (Read more Texas stories.)