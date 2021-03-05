Shooting Occurs at Well-Known Beverly Hills Eatery

(Newser) – A woman was shot Thursday afternoon as she ate at the well-known Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio. The shooting took place as three men accosted and robbed another diner, the Los Angeles Times reports. The suspects fled on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and another person at the restaurant was also treated for injuries, but was not shot. Police say a "very high-end watch" was taken from the male diner, KTLA reports, though reports differ on whether the watch was actually taken or the men just attempted to take it. Such robberies are on the rise: Rolex watches were stolen from seven people in the area between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15, with many of the robberies happening at gunpoint.

NBC Los Angeles calls the high-end Italian restaurant a "celebrity hotspot." "He wanted his watch, and while they were fighting with him, he pulled the gun and the gun shot one of the girls," a witness tells the station. The man whose girlfriend was shot amid the chaos also spoke to the station, saying the scene "was kind of crazy" and that his girlfriend's calf was grazed by a bullet that ricocheted as the suspects struggled with the man over his watch about 10 yards away. The watch was suspected to be worth somewhere in the ballpark of $400,000. (Read more Beverly Hills stories.)