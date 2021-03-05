Ron Johnson Makes Clerks Start Reading COVID Bill

(Newser) – Before President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill can be voted on by the Senate, all 628 pages have to be read aloud by clerks. That was Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's idea, USA Today reports. He said he doesn't like much of what's in the bill, so it's important to delay the vote so Americans can learn its contents. "So often we rush these massive bills," Johnson said. Polls show broad public support for the bill, so Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said reading the provisions aloud, which began Thursday afternoon, is fine with him. The task could take more than 10 hours, but Schumer said there eventually will be a vote. "No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week," the majority leader said, per the Washington Post. The vote might not take place until the weekend. "It is time to tell the American people that help is on the way," Schumer said.

story continues below

Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie vote to open debate on the legislation. Democrats had been negotiating among themselves and making changes to the package until just before it went to the floor, so most senators hadn't read the final version, per Politico. Still, the request by Johnson—who's leading the GOP opposition to the legislation, per CNN—immediately cleared the chamber. "I'm not sitting here for reading the bill," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters outside. Soon, the only Republican left on the floor was Johnson, who sat at his desk and watched the clerk read. He or another Republican has to stay on the floor to keep Democrats from getting around his gambit. Sen. Mitt Romney was among the Republicans who supported Johnson's strategy, though Graham said the amendment process, which comes later, might be a better time to highlight the provisions Republicans oppose. "Good thing we have time during a national emergency to do this," Sen. Bernie Sanders said to a colleague as he left. (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)